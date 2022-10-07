Dillon & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 2.0% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 41.2% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 91,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 154,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,860,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 25,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,409,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,484,261. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.58. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

