Dillon & Associates Inc. Purchases 166 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,969,425,000 after purchasing an additional 170,909 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,577,216,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,836,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,461,978,000 after buying an additional 34,711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ASML by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,869,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,072,000 after buying an additional 270,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Argus initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $708.10.

ASML Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $27.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $434.26. 1,409,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,309. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $503.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.41. ASML Holding has a one year low of $412.67 and a one year high of $881.12. The company has a market cap of $177.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.26. ASML had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 64.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.