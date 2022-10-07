Dillon & Associates Inc. Purchases 354 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.3% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total transaction of $14,569,091.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at $32,342,744.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,423,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total transaction of $14,569,091.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,342,744.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,970 shares of company stock worth $44,397,907. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $9.49 on Friday, hitting $722.37. 666,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,757. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $754.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $649.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $645.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $27.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $753.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

