Dillon & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Dillon & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,402,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,123,000 after purchasing an additional 409,441 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,668,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,695,000 after purchasing an additional 148,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,545,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,561,000 after purchasing an additional 477,454 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 16.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,115,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,881,000 after purchasing an additional 842,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SYY stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.19. 2,094,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,767. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.23 and its 200-day moving average is $83.12. The company has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

