Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Holdings Decreased by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,198,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,928,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,948 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,258 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,204,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE D traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,526,960. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.82 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.42.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.11.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

