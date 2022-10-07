Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $82.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $65.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.42. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $65.82 and a 1 year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of D. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 28.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,284,000 after buying an additional 6,156,960 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $319,198,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,928,228,000 after buying an additional 3,546,948 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 22.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,437,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

