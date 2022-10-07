Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) rose 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.61 and last traded at $28.59. Approximately 2,680 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 87,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.85.
The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.22.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.969 dividend. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.60%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.
Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.
