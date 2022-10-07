Drumz (LON:DRUM) Stock Price Down 9%

Drumz plc (LON:DRUM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01). Approximately 692,712 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,538,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.83 ($0.01).

Drumz Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £4.27 million and a PE ratio of -8.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.66.

About Drumz

Drumz plc, formerly known as, Energiser Investments plc, is a venture capital firm specializing in Mid Venture and Growth companies, real estate, whole loan or mezzanine finance in acquisition or development situations. The firm seeks to invest in technology sector, Software with a preference for SaaS business models delivering Cyber security, Big Data or Artificial Intelligence services and solutions, real estate sector.

