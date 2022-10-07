Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 5,512 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $5.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.12. The company had a trading volume of 244,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,908. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.80 and a 12-month high of $183.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.28 and its 200-day moving average is $160.61. The company has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

