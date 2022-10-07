Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $10.25 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.5% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $11.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $331.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,249,458. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $328.12 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $366.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.80.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

