Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR traded down $6.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.34. 47,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,284. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.70 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.36%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXR. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.18.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading

