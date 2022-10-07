Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for 0.4% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $8,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 8.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in IQVIA by 5.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $8.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.12. 44,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,976. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.16 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on IQVIA to $246.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.82.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

