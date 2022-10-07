Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Prologis comprises approximately 0.6% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $12,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,172,128,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Prologis by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,279,000 after buying an additional 4,861,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,971,155,000 after buying an additional 4,127,777 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,801,000 after buying an additional 3,513,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,772,211,000 after buying an additional 1,814,967 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.27.

Prologis stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.73. The stock had a trading volume of 131,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,918,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.62 and its 200 day moving average is $132.00. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $100.73 and a one year high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

