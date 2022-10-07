Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,030 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,295,384,000 after acquiring an additional 192,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after buying an additional 1,607,427 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,248,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,013 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,146,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.56.

AMAT traded down $5.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.67. The company had a trading volume of 725,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,224,643. The company has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.29 and a 200-day moving average of $104.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.53 and a 1-year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

