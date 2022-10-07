Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 17,319 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,293 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 17,319 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.83.

Union Pacific Stock Down 2.2 %

UNP stock traded down $4.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,082. The company has a market cap of $121.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $194.73 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.02 and its 200-day moving average is $226.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.