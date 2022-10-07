Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,047 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $5.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $273.24. The stock had a trading volume of 49,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $289.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.26. The firm has a market cap of $136.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.40.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

