DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DD. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 289,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,377,000 after acquiring an additional 41,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.86.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE DD traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $52.58. 106,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,324,292. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

