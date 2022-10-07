Eads & Heald Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.10. 363,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,175,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $136.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.54. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen dropped their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.04.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

