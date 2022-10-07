Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $1.18 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $11.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $334.10. 10,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,780. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $361.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.50 and a fifty-two week high of $672.93.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $860.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

