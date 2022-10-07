Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $1.32 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 680.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,018,000 after purchasing an additional 82,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TSCO shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.79.

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $5.05 on Friday, reaching $195.03. 31,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,887. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

