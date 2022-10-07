Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $624,000 Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Globe Life by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Globe Life by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Globe Life by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globe Life from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James started coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.25.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GL traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.69. 12,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,122. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $108.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $80,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,963 shares of company stock valued at $6,924,008. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

