Eads & Heald Wealth Management Purchases 266 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,948 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Adobe by 756.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,567 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 602,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $342,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.11.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe Price Performance

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,066. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $9.37 on Friday, hitting $289.04. 104,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,306,260. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $134.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.