Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 396 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,367 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $578,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Amphenol by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Amphenol by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $552,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APH. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amphenol Price Performance

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $2.22 on Friday, hitting $70.18. The stock had a trading volume of 46,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,599. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.31. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.97%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

