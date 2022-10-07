Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.58 Million Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,550 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Shell makes up approximately 2.2% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.13.

Shell Price Performance

NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.28. The company had a trading volume of 242,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,261. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.87. The company has a market capitalization of $199.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $103.08 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Shell’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.