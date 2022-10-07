Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 483 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 4.1% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on UPS. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.32.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded down $6.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.37. 118,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,596,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.31. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $159.42 and a one year high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

