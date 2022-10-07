Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,519,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,603,704,000 after buying an additional 457,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,043,033,000 after buying an additional 122,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,182,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,580,170,000 after buying an additional 347,468 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,687,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,922,569,000 after buying an additional 28,839 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,761,000 after buying an additional 1,504,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ISRG. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $7.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.10. 22,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.86. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.94 and a 12 month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

