Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Trading 0.3% Higher

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:ECO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 35.30 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 34.80 ($0.42). 1,375,192 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,510,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.70 ($0.42).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.51) price target on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 31.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 30.32. The stock has a market cap of £119.72 million and a PE ratio of -31.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of the petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana. The company holds a 15% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin; and interests in the Canje Block covering an area of 4,800 square kilometers located in Guyana.

