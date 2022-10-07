Eden Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (EDN)

Eden (EDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Eden token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Eden has a total market cap of $339,520.38 and approximately $93.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Eden has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,591.50 or 1.00002834 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00006996 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002043 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00052924 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010210 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00064003 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022470 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005042 BTC.

About Eden

Eden (EDN) is a token. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Eden is https://reddit.com/r/edenchainio. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io.

Eden Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Eden (EDN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eden has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Eden is 0.00056266 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $60.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://edenchain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

