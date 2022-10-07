Edgecoin (EDGT) Price Hits $1.00

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Edgecoin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005141 BTC on major exchanges. Edgecoin has a total market capitalization of $212.16 million and $1.80 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Edgecoin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Edgecoin Token Profile

Edgecoin’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,136,567 tokens. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @edgecoinpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Edgecoin is edgecoinpay.com.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin (EDGT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Stellar platform. Edgecoin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Edgecoin is 1.00114604 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,781,696.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://edgecoinpay.com/.”

