Edgeless Price Tops $0.0375 on Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeless (EDG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $4.57 million and approximately $3,986.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0375 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Edgeless has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Edgeless alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010878 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009375 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless’ launch date was October 14th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io. The Reddit community for Edgeless is https://reddit.com/r/edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io.

Edgeless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless (EDG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Edgeless has a current supply of 132,046,997 with 122,146,967 in circulation. The last known price of Edgeless is 0.04004225 USD and is down -8.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $793.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://edgeless.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.