Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 144.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.60.

Edison International Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of EIX opened at $58.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.73. Edison International has a 1 year low of $55.35 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.81.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 212.12%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

