Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of EDUC opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.92. Educational Development has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $23.16 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Educational Development

Educational Development Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Educational Development in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Educational Development in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Educational Development by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.