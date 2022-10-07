Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Decreased by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY opened at $332.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $313.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $341.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $316.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.82.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total transaction of $5,760,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,966,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,595,892,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total value of $5,760,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,966,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,595,892,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,656 shares of company stock worth $70,321,787 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

