Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 0.6% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 210,656 shares of company stock valued at $70,321,787. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.82.

NYSE LLY opened at $329.99 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $341.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $313.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $313.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

