Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Ellington Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $14.75 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ellington Financial to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $11.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.35. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $702.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.87 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 25.88, a quick ratio of 25.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.38%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -782.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the second quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the second quarter worth $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

