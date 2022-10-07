ELYSIA Price Down 9.9% Over Last Week (EL)

ELYSIA (EL) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ELYSIA token can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ELYSIA has a total market capitalization of $10.41 million and $610,856.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010890 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009382 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About ELYSIA

ELYSIA’s genesis date was September 11th, 2018. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,875,950,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,848,320,804 tokens. The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/elysia-magazine. ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.land. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @elysia_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELYSIA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELYSIA (EL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELYSIA has a current supply of 6,875,950,600 with 3,231,133,910.431949 in circulation. The last known price of ELYSIA is 0.00270659 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $275,088.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://elysia.land/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELYSIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELYSIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

