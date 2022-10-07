Elysian (ELS) Tops One Day Volume of $268,835.00

Elysian (ELS) traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last week, Elysian has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Elysian token can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elysian has a total market cap of $4.10 million and $268,835.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00015051 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MirArc Chain (MAT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00069589 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

Elysian (ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2021. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. The Reddit community for Elysian is https://reddit.com/r/elysian_els_the_first_token_for_the_art_and_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official website is www.aesthetes.art. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @aesthetes_art and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elysian Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian (ELS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the XRP Ledger platform. Elysian has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Elysian is 0.00648858 USD and is down -13.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $230,027.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aesthetes.art/.”

