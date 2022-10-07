Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emergent BioSolutions

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.07. Emergent BioSolutions has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $54.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average is $31.43.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($1.49). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $242.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

