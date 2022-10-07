EMOGI Network Price Down 47.2% Over Last 7 Days (LOL)

EMOGI Network (LOL) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. EMOGI Network has a total market cap of $294,420.00 and $50,276.00 worth of EMOGI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EMOGI Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EMOGI Network has traded 47.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009326 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

EMOGI Network Coin Profile

EMOGI Network launched on July 22nd, 2019. EMOGI Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins. EMOGI Network’s official Twitter account is @EMOGIcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EMOGI Network’s official message board is medium.com/@EMOGICoin. The official website for EMOGI Network is emogi.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “EMOGI is a secure digital currency that can be sent person to person over the internet. Transactions have very low fees and are completed nearly instantly with no banks or governments involved.Emojis are used and understood across the world and are quickly becoming a universal language. EMOGI strives to be globally-recognized and accepted money.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EMOGI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EMOGI Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EMOGI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

