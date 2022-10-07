Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $93.77

Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 93.77 ($1.13) and traded as low as GBX 82 ($0.99). Empiric Student Property shares last traded at GBX 83.60 ($1.01), with a volume of 1,058,445 shares traded.

ESP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Empiric Student Property from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 115 ($1.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Empiric Student Property to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 105 ($1.27) to GBX 85 ($1.03) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 108 ($1.30).

The stock has a market capitalization of £489.32 million and a PE ratio of 544.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 93.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 90.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a GBX 0.63 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Empiric Student Property’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

