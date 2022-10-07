Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank lowered its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 96.4% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 136.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENB. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.09.

Shares of NYSE:ENB remained flat at $37.19 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 238,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,507,080. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

