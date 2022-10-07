Ener-Core (OTCMKTS:ENCR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Ener-Core, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENCR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. Ener-Core shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Ener-Core Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.
About Ener-Core
Ener-Core, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, license, and market its products that are based on Power Oxidizer technologies. The company's Power Oxidizer technology generates industrial levels of usable heat in a pressure vessel using various organic gases as fuel for an oxidation reaction. Its products include Ener-Core PowerStation EC250 and Ener-Core Powerstation KG2-3GEF/PO, which have applications in landfills, distilleries, and various industrial processes.
