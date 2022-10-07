Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Shares Down 9.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating)’s share price was down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $10.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Energy Vault traded as low as $5.83 and last traded at $5.83. Approximately 14,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,280,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital started coverage on Energy Vault in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Energy Vault to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Energy Vault from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Get Energy Vault alerts:

Insider Transactions at Energy Vault

In other news, Director William Gross sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $78,487.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,672,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,076,953.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William Gross sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $78,487.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,672,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,076,953.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Piconi bought 18,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,698.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,318,342 shares in the company, valued at $33,234,478.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Energy Vault

Energy Vault Trading Down 8.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,727,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Vault by 213.0% during the 2nd quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,872,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,845,000 after buying an additional 2,635,116 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,416,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,474,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.46.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Vault Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.