Entain (LON:ENT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,950 ($23.56) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 70.38% from the company’s current price.

ENT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Entain from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,871 ($22.61) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,203 ($26.62).

Entain Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Entain stock opened at GBX 1,144.50 ($13.83) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £6.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,166.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03. Entain has a 12-month low of GBX 994.60 ($12.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,211 ($26.72). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,233.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,336.93.

Entain Company Profile

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

