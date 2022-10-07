Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $100.18

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $100.18 and last traded at $100.95, with a volume of 35440 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.43.

Entergy Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.67.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.78%.

Institutional Trading of Entergy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,891,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $888,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,499,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,159,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after acquiring an additional 908,932 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2,162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 941,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,102,000 after acquiring an additional 900,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,699,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,156,000 after acquiring an additional 711,770 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

