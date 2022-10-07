Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,809,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,056 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $165,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EPD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,950,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,430,029. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average of $25.96. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.59%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

