EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stake Lowered by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,342,132 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 9,522 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up 1.8% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.23% of EOG Resources worth $148,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EOG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.61. 132,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,598,437. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The firm has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.50.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cfra upgraded EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. MKM Partners upped their target price on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

