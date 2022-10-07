Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EPZM. Wedbush lowered shares of Epizyme from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Epizyme from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Epizyme from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Epizyme Price Performance

NASDAQ EPZM opened at $1.47 on Monday. Epizyme has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $247.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.41.

Institutional Trading of Epizyme

Epizyme ( NASDAQ:EPZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.15. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 2,459.33% and a negative net margin of 391.90%. The business had revenue of $27.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.11 million. Research analysts expect that Epizyme will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPZM. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 65.1% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 94.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 18,134 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

