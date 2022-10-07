Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $551.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $649.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $673.46. The stock has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 79.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $555.38 and a one year high of $853.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Equinix from $820.00 to $668.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $789.06.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

