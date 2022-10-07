Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for October 7th (BBD, BTRS, CHRW, DEI, DXPE, FRLOF, GSK, INBK, INOD, LYFT)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, October 7th:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $107.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $123.00.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $1.37 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $1.58.

GSK (NYSE:GSK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $38.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $43.00.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Oddo Bhf currently has €65.00 ($66.33) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of €75.00 ($76.53).

Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $240.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $280.00.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $72.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $69.00.

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has 360.00 target price on the stock.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $0.90 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $85.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $295.00.

